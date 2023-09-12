Israelis arrested for Ayia Napa gang rape to remain in custody pending examinations

Five men from Israel aged 19 and 20, who are suspects in the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old British tourist in Ayia Napa, were once again brought before the Paralimni District Court which renewed their detention order for an additional six days pending the completion of forensic examinations.

It should be noted that two of the five suspects did not appear in court as they had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and were represented by their lawyers.

The five suspects are facing charges that include rape, sexual assault, forced sexual intercourse, coercion to commit sexual acts, indecent assault, sexual harassment, and abduction. The 20-year-old tourist had reported being sexually assaulted by a group of Israeli individuals in her hotel room on September 3.

The young woman reportedly had visited the hotel where the suspects were staying, along with her friends, during a poolside party. According to her complaint, an unknown Israeli individual approached her and began flirting with her. Subsequently, she claimed that the young man forcibly grabbed her hand and led her to the hotel room, where she was allegedly assaulted by several individuals who followed. It should be noted that the medical examination of the young woman revealed injuries and bruising, which have been documented in the forensic report.

The five Israeli individuals, who were on vacation in Cyprus, deny the allegations of rape, with three of them, according to information from Philenews, claiming they had no contact with the alleged victim.

The news brings back memories of a similar case that had shamed Cyprus in 2019 when 12 Israelis had been arrested – again in Ayia Napa – over the rape of a British teenager.

Two and a half years later, the British woman had her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.

The woman, 19 at the time, had told police she had been raped by 12 Israeli men and boys but had retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer. She was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.

Her conviction was overturned at the Supreme Court in Cyprus in January 2022.

