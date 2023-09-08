NewsLocalIsraeli woman, 50, dies after falling off cross-country bike in Platres

Israeli woman, 50, dies after falling off cross-country bike in Platres

A 50-year-old Israeli woman died on Thursday after falling off a cross-country bicycle in Cyprus’ mountainous area of Platres.

Police sources said the incident is under investigation with the cause of death suspected to be pathological rather than by the bicycle fall.

Specifically, she fell off the bike around 1:30 pm and an ambulance rushed to take the Israeli woman to Limassol General Hospital.

However, the 50-year-old woman was reported dead shortly afterwards and an MRI test on Friday is expected to determine the cause of death.

She was cycling along with 13 other women on an organised ride on a dirt road near Caledonia Falls in Platres.

The Times of Israel has reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the family for the return of the body.

By Annie Charalambous
