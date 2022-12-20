NewsLocalIsraeli specialist flies in to assist treatment of little girl infected with...

Israeli specialist flies in to assist treatment of little girl infected with streptococcus A

Makarios Hospital says never turns sick child away

A four-year-old child got intubated in the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia with a streptococcus A infection and the government on Monday called over a specialist paediatrician from Israel to assist his Cypriot colleagues.

The girl is the island’s first hospitalised case for invasive group A streptococcal disease following the recent outbreak and child deaths in the UK.

Pediatrician-Infectious Diseases specialist Maria Koliou told state radio on Tuesday the girl had actually received the flu shot but because of increased infections this year its strength has been weakened.

Cyprus went on alert in recent days after over a dozen children in the UK have died this month from the invasive group A streptococcal disease.

Streptococcus is mainly transmitted by direct contact, through respiratory secretions mainly through coughing and sneezing.

Transmission is higher in crowded places and large gatherings, while experts recommend that particular attention be paid to the application of preventive protection measures in schools, army camps, closed structures and public transport.

Symptoms include sore throat, fever, chills and myalgia. The treatment is antibiotic treatment as directed by the personal physician of the patient.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Bank of England unveils its first bank notes featuring King Charles
Next article
Audit Service looks into high cost of repair, maintenance of presidential jet donated by Greece

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros