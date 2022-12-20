Israeli specialist flies in to assist treatment of little girl infected with streptococcus A

A four-year-old child got intubated in the Makarion Hospital in Nicosia with a streptococcus A infection and the government on Monday called over a specialist paediatrician from Israel to assist his Cypriot colleagues.

The girl is the island’s first hospitalised case for invasive group A streptococcal disease following the recent outbreak and child deaths in the UK.

Pediatrician-Infectious Diseases specialist Maria Koliou told state radio on Tuesday the girl had actually received the flu shot but because of increased infections this year its strength has been weakened.

Cyprus went on alert in recent days after over a dozen children in the UK have died this month from the invasive group A streptococcal disease.

Streptococcus is mainly transmitted by direct contact, through respiratory secretions mainly through coughing and sneezing.

Transmission is higher in crowded places and large gatherings, while experts recommend that particular attention be paid to the application of preventive protection measures in schools, army camps, closed structures and public transport.

Symptoms include sore throat, fever, chills and myalgia. The treatment is antibiotic treatment as directed by the personal physician of the patient.