Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss natural gas in Cyprus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will focus on two important energy-related issues during his visit to Cyprus. He will discuss the East-Med gas pipeline and the construction of a gas liquefaction plant.

In a statement shortly before leaving Tel Aviv for Larnaca, Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the great success of the Cyprus-Greece-Israel alliance since its establishment in 2016, noting that it “has led to a huge improvement in economic relations, tourism (so far millions of Israelis have visited both Greece and Cyprus), security relations and energy issues.

On energy issues, Netanyahu explained that decisions should be made. “There was a revolution with the discovery of natural gas. This gives us not only the gas needs of the State of Israel but also the ability to export to Europe,” he said.

Regarding his meetings in Cyprus and Greece these days, Netanyahu noted that he will focus on two areas: The East-Med gas pipeline and the liquefaction plant in Cyprus.