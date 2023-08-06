Israeli National Security minister verbally attacked during Pafos holiday

A small group of Israeli protesters gathered outside a Pafos hotel early yesterday afternoon after they spotted their country’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on a short vacation with his family.

According to reports on Israeli national television and amateur videos on social media, mostly Twitter, dozens of citizens waved flags and shouted anti-government slogans.

‘Have you come to a real democracy so you can sleep easy at night?’, a female protester ironically asked to which Ben-Gvir appears to have responded, ‘you might be left wing but we still love you’.

‘Get your filthy hands off our democracy’, another protested shouted out, as the Israeli minister was verbally attacked outside the resort he was staying for a brief but tense few minutes.

The incident made headlines in Israeli electronic news media outlets and the country’s social media pages.

Anti government protests against a controversial judicial reform that a majority in the country says will remove democratic authority from the Supreme Court mostly in keeping the Prime Minister in check over abuse of power, have been spilling on Israeli major cities streets every Saturday, for over 30 weeks.