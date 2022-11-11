Israeli Embassy offers scholarships to Cypriot students to study in Israel

The Embassy of Israel in Cyprus announced that it is offering scholarships to Cypriot citizens to study in Israel for the academic year 2023-2024.

The scholarships are as follows:

A full academic year (8 months, October to June) for the following programs: A/PhD/Post Doctorate/Overseas and International program/Special program.

A three (3) weeks Hebrew or Arabic language summer program (Ulpan)

Basic Requirements:

Applicant must be up to 35 years (from the commencement of the studies)

For the Academic Year Scholarship the applicant must hold a BA or BSc degree (or higher) and a good record of academic achievement.

For the Ulpan Scholarship the applicant should be before or during their last year of their BA.

A scholarship will be granted only after the applicant has being accepted to an Israeli academic institute.

Link for the application form.

The completed application form should be sent at [email protected]

Deadline: January 8th, 2023

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3O1B4Wv