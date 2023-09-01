Israel and Russia send similar messages as regards activity in breakaway north Cyprus

NewsLocalIsrael and Russia send similar messages as regards activity in breakaway north...

Jerusalem and Moscow have sent a similar message to Nicosia as regards political and financial activity of their nationals in the Turkish-held north of Cyprus – a breakaway area.

Days only before his scheduled trip to Cyprus on Sunday for a top-level trilateral meeting with Greece as well, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu basically justified ongoing business activity of Israelis in the north.

And Russia’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made it clear that the announced consular office of her country in the breakaway area will operate in accordance with Moscow’s national interests.

In an interview with Antenna TV ahead of his visit to Cyprus, Netanyahu also referred to the issue of strong business activity by Israelis recorded  in the occupied territories.

He said: “We do not have any policy of restricting Israeli businessmen’s activity. They can go anywhere in the world, and that is what they are doing.”

Nonetheless, he did promise to look into the whole issue.

As for Zakharova, she was asked about the consular office and the reaction of Nicosia against such a move which basically upgrades the status of the illegal entity there.

She said: “As it is known, work on improving the mechanisms and forms of providing consular services to Russian citizens living in the north of the island has been going on for a long time.”

By Annie Charalambous
