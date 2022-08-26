Isolated showers, higher temperatures on the way

NewsLocalIsolated showers, higher temperatures on the way

Isolated showers mainly in the mountains but also inland are on the forecast for Friday while higher temperatures will be recorded over the weekend and Monday.

This is what the Meteorological Service has said, with the upcoming temperatures expected to be just above the season’s  average.

On Saturday, the weather will be mainly clear but clouds that will develop later in the day are likely to give isolated afternoon rain in the mountains.

On Sunday and Monday, the weather will be mostly clear but increased cloud in the afternoon should be expected in mountainous areas.

The temperature will gradually rise by Monday, especially inland, and in some areas it will be just  above the season’s average.

 

By Annie Charalambous
