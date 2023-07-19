Island remains on alert for extreme temperatures, fires

Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for “extreme high temperature” in effect until 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to the forecast, Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to soar, reaching approximately 41 degrees Celsius inland and around 33 degrees Celsius in the higher mountainous regions.

Simultaneously, the Department of Forestry has also urged the public to remain vigilant as the risk of forest fires remains at a “Red Alert” level for Wednesday.

The department stressed that any fire ignition without a proper permit is strictly prohibited and considered an offence under the Forests Act. Perpetrators could face severe consequences, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to €50,000, or both.

It’s essential for the public to note that lighting a fire for food preparation is permitted exclusively within designated barbecue areas of picnic sites.

To prevent potential fire outbreaks, the Department strongly advises caution during outings and recommends refraining from actions and activities that might generate heat, sparks, or flames. Examples include using tools or agricultural machinery such as angle grinders and welding equipment.

In case of observing smoke or witnessing a fire, individuals are urged to immediately report the incident to the authorities by dialling 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Service).