Irini Mylona-Chrysostomou is the new Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver

The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) on Monday congratulated Irini Mylona-Chrysostomou who is the island’s newly-appointed Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver.

A highly qualified technocrat, Mylona-Chrysostomou has vast experience in the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property, the CIFA announcement also said.

“We are certain that she will further contribute to the modernization and simplification of the work of the Department. We look forward to cordial and close cooperation and wish Mrs. Mylonas every success in her new duties,” it added.