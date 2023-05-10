NewsLocalIreland training Ukrainian troops in Cyprus in bomb disposal, demining

Ireland training Ukrainian troops in Cyprus in bomb disposal, demining

Irish troops have started training Ukrainian forces in bomb disposal and demining techniques in Cyprus, Ireland’s Defence chief-of-staff said on Tuesday.

According to the Irish Times, Ireland has pledged the deployment of up to 30 skilled personnel, specialising in areas such as ordnance disposal and combat medicine.

The training is part of the EU Military Assistance Mission Ukraine, aimed at bolstering the defence capabilities of Ukraine.

In April, Cypriot Defence Minister Michalis Georgallas stated that Cyprus will offer Ukraine technical training on landmine clearing as part of its humanitarian assistance.

