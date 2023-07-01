NewsLocalIran's Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent, foiling attack...

Iran’s Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent, foiling attack in Cyprus

Iran’s state-run Nour News has said Israel’s report that it had foiled an attack in Cyprus by capturing an Iranian agent was an effort to cover up its own domestic crisis.

Israel said on Friday its Mossad intelligence service carried out an operation in Iran to capture the suspected leader of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

“The Zionist regime, which is (facing a) deterioration of its domestic situation, has narrated a failed operation from a year ago in Iran where all its agents were arrested in an upside-down manner,” said Nour News which is close to Iran’s top national security body.

The Israeli agency identified the suspect as Yousef Shahabazi Abbasalilu and said he “received detailed instructions and weapons from senior (officials) in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards” to carry out such an attack.

Netanyahu’s office, which oversees the Mossad, released a video appearing to show Abbasalilu recalling conversations he had with members of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
