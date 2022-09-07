NewsLocalInvestment in Cyprus is on hold but businesses do apply for bank...

Investment in Cyprus is on hold but businesses do apply for bank loans

Bank Loans
Bank Loans

Investment amid geopolitical and interest rate risks is on hold for now but businesspeople in Cyprus do apply for bank loans probably to use them as reserves and working capital.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, citing the Central Bank of Cyprus’ Bank Lending Survey- July 2022.

This is likely to be related to the ever-rising energy and raw material prices and ongoing supply chain disruptions, it said.

However, banks have tightened their belts even more when approving credit. In fact, the criteria for granting a loan to all sorts of businesses in Cyprus in the second quarter of the year became stricter than in the previous one, it added.

The survey also showed that the worsening of the economic state of play worldwide and that of the “risk perception” factor in specific industries have contributed to the adoption of stricter criteria.

Moreover, the CBC clarified that – in addition to the increased risk perception by lenders – the prevailing uncertain environment and reduced risk tolerance also contributed to the adoption of stricter criteria.

Stricter criteria applied to small, medium and large enterprises.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDrought at the La Boca dam, in Santiago
Next articleAnalysis: Europe’s banks dim lights as they brace for winter blackout

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros