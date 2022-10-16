Investment exceeding 50 million euros at the port of Latsi

The Administrative Council of the Ports Authority has awarded the contract for the project on the expansion of the small Port of Latsi in Polis Chrysochous, Phileleftheros reported on Sunday, citing reliable information.

According to this information, three tenders have been examined and the project was awarded to the successful bidder for 1.5 million euros.

Official announcements are expected at the beginning of next week.

The expansion of the small Port of Latsi is one of the most important infrastructure projects in Polis Chrysochous. The big project is railroaded by the Ports Authority at the cost of 53.5 million euros and is expected to upgrade Polis Chrysochous and the area’s tourist products.

The Transport Ministry’s intention is to have a customs office and other infrastructure to attract cruise ships, Philelefterhos added.

The expansion also includes another 350 docking positions that will turn the port into the first green port of Cyprus.

It is a project of significant strategic financial and social importance for the area’s development, with multiple benefits for the local society and Cyprus in general.