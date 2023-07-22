Investigators probing alleged funneling of football TV rights money to referees association

Investigators probing alleged corruption in Cypriot football have uncovered a funnelling of money from the broadcasting rights of matches to the Cyprus Referees Association, Phileleftheros reports.

According to sources, the investigators appointed by the sports ethics committee, have testimony that money managed by the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), arising from the sale of football clubs’ television rights, ended up in the hands of Cypriot referees.

“During the investigation, it emerged that under certain circumstances, funds from television rights ended up in the hands of referees,” a source told Phileleftheros.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that the findings do not necessarily imply any wrongdoing.

The Referees’ Association rejects the allegations. When contacted by Phileleftheros, Association president George Papoutsos said that “such claims are completely baseless,” noting that “the Cyprus Referees Association does not receive any remuneration from television rights, which it should rightfully be entitled to.”

The sports ethics committee has appointed lawyers Elias Stefanou and Efthymios Efthymiou as investigators for the case. Over the past ten days in June, the terms of their appointment were expanded to investigate the alleged funneling of the money from the CFA.

Specifically, under the new mandate issed on June 20, 2023, the two lawyers were were tasked with:

Investigating the issue of television rights of football matches.

Examining the agreement between Cyta and the CFA for the broadcasting rights of football matches.

Determining whether there is any conflict of interest by the current CFA president, Giorgos Koumas who appart from being president of the association, seems to own several companies which manage football broadcasting rights.

During the course of this investigation, which now includes television rights, three individuals refused to testify before the investigators. According to sources, at least two CFA officials declined to provide testimony, citing legal advice.

It is estimated that the investigators will submit their findings to the sports ethics committee by the end of July.

