Investigations intensify into case of missing man believed to have been murdered

The Police and Civil Defense are intensifying investigation efforts into the case of a Limassolian missing man who is believed to have been murdered, Philenews reported on Monday.

Over the last three days, they have been combing specific areas in eastern Limassol with the hope the body of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous is found.

Insiders said the fact that the victim’s body has not been traced yet is giving police a real headache. Because, excluding any unforeseen eventuality they will have to proceed with the registration of the case within the week.

On Sunday, the 71-year-old uncle of the main suspect who is 25-year-old infamous hacker, also from Limassol, and a 39-year-old friend of the ‘Little Hacker’ were brought back to court for renewal of their detention order.

The two suspects appeared in court without being represented by a lawyer and without objecting to the renewal request of the Limassol CID investigators.

They are being investigated for the offences of conspiracy to commit a felony, kidnapping with intent to murder and arson of a vehicle belonging to Perikleous.

Perikleous was reported missing on April 21 and Police soon found his burnt car at the firing range in the Nicosia suburb of Paliometocho.