Investigations continue in man attacking children outside school over broken bottle case

Larnaca police on Wednesday will continue taking statements from eye witnesses in a case where a parent allegedly attacked several secondary school students, including a child with autism.

The incident took place on Tuesday outside a school in the coastal town after a student accidentally kicked a glass bottle which apparently hit the 52-year-old man’s car tyre.

Two students were mildly injured from pieces of the glass bottle that the man threw on the ground near them.

A class of students were outside the school because they did not have a lesson during the last period. The 52-year-old man was waiting to pick up his son.

The man allegedly also grabbed a student by the neck, possibly because he thought he was the one who kicked the glass bottle.

And he had continued trying to assault other children, one of whom with autism, whose assistant intervened.

The 52-year-old man has already given a statement to police.