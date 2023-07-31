Investigation uncovers maritime treasures at Dreamer’s Bay off Akrotiri

The Deputy Ministry of Culture’s Department of Antiquities has announced the successful completion of the third phase of underwater investigations at Dreamer’s Bay, situated on the southern shores of the Akrotiri Peninsula in Cyprus.

The project carried out during the 2023 season, involved the retrieval of two stone anchors, which have now been transferred to the Local Archaeological Museum of Kourion in Episkopi.

This comprehensive survey was a part of the ongoing Ancient Akrotiri Project, which has been a collaborative research effort focused on the peninsula since 2015. The initiative is led by Prof. Simon James from the University of Leicester and is generously funded by the Honor Frost Foundation, dedicated to advancing maritime archaeology research, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean regions like Lebanon, Syria, Cyprus, and Egypt. The fieldwork for the survey took place between June 23rd and July 3rd, 2023.

The investigation was undertaken by a team of professional diving maritime archaeologists, photographers, divers, and surveyors hailing from Cyprus, the UK, and the USA. Their primary focus was on exploring the ancient breakwater and the surrounding seabed in Dreamer’s Bay. The Department of Antiquities, Cyprus, and the UK Sovereign Base Areas Administration provided their approval for the project, while RAF personnel also lent valuable assistance during the field season.

During the 2023 underwater survey, the team had five main objectives. Firstly, they sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of Dreamer’s Bay and its significance within the broader maritime cultural landscape. They achieved this through further investigation and topographical documentation of the ancient breakwater. The team also engaged in detailed and systematic mapping and photogrammetry of the tile wreck found earlier, aiming to enhance their comprehension of its historical context. Furthermore, they revisited nearby stone anchors to establish their relationship with the site. An offshore survey was carried out to obtain a holistic perspective of the area. Lastly, the team focused on investigating and analysing the ceramic concentration located to the east of the breakwater, aiming to ascertain its nature and significance.

To document the breakwater, a precise and systematic topographical survey was conducted using a total station, and the data was analyzed in QGIS. This approach allowed the creation of lateral and transversal sections to better understand its morphology and construction. Additionally, selected sections of the breakwater were photographed to finalise its photogrammetric record.

The team also undertook a methodical mapping of the tile wreck area, using a surface marker buoy (SMB) equipped with GPS to track their dives and findings. This method facilitated the accurate location and determination of the wreck’s extent, enabling them to create detailed 3D models through photogrammetric recording.

Regarding the stone anchors discovered in 2019, the team revisited the area during the 2023 season. While only five anchors could be successfully located, they were meticulously photographed underwater, and their locations were recorded using GPS. Two of these anchors were subsequently raised and transported to the Local Archaeological Museum of Kourion in Episkopi.

An offshore survey was also planned to extend beyond 10 meters deep, up to a maximum of 20 meters, to explore new finds and gain better insights into the offshore region and approaches to Dreamer’s Bay. Although some technical difficulties hindered the use of underwater scooters, archaeologists conducted line surveys following compass bearings while using GPS to track their dives, hoping to identify any new underwater features or artefacts. These line surveys primarily focused on the western area of the tile wreck, although only a few fragments of ceramics were discovered. All the diver tracks were carefully documented using ArcGIS.

Finally, the team conducted further investigation and analysis of the ceramic concentration situated east of the breakwater. Finds were lifted selectively, focusing on those with potential as chronological and typological indicators.