Investigation to determine whether Paphos fire started from EAC mistake

Government Spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis has urged the public to await the results of an ongoing investigation into the recent fire in the Paphos forest.

Speaking to the press in response to statements made by the Department of Forestry and Electricity Authority (EAC) regarding the cause of the fire, Letymbiotis said that an official investigation has been ordered by the Agriculture Minister, and it is essential to wait for its conclusions.

Should the investigation find that the fire resulted from poorly designed electricity cables, the Electricity Authority would promptly replace them and assess other networks as necessary.

The government spokesperson assured that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent future fires, while also calling on citizens to remain vigilant. Meanwhile, the investigation is currently underway, as confirmed by the spokesperson of the Forests Department, Yiorgos Constantinou.

Addressing the damage caused to the electricity network, Electricity Authority’s spokesperson, Christina Papadopoulou, clarified that the affected line primarily serves a few premises, including the Forest Department station and some Forest Department staff quarters.

Responding to questions about the potential abolition of this line due to its limited reach, Papadopoulou referred to discussions with the Agriculture Minister, who suggested replacing a section of the line with a generator to reduce fire risk. However, she noted that not all bare wires can be eliminated, as some span several kilometres.

The director of the Department of Forestry, Charalambos Alexandrou, had said that the cause of the fire is a short circuit in the overhead EAC cables. These are bare cables that due to the weather conditions cause sparks and start fires, Alexandrou noted. He added that it is unthinkable for bare cables to pass through forests and stressed that especially in this case, because of the huge ecological importance of the Paphos forest, his Department had made many pleas for the removal of the cables, in the past.