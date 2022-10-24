Investigation into death of serval cat at final stage

Two investigations have taken place regarding the death of a Serval cat named Berton, a case that has sparked a public outcry and reactions by the Animal Party.

Limassol Police has recently proceeded with the prosecution of the cat’s guardian for importing and possessing the animal illegally, while a second investigation is to be completed soon regarding the conditions of its death.

Prior to its death, the Veterinary Services had taken the Serval cat away from its guardian when it was ascertained that the guardian had no permit to keep it.

Since no proper area was established for confiscated animals, Berton ended up in Peyia Zoo, which caused the reaction of its guardian and of the Animal Party who argue that the zoo was unfit for the cat.

Currently, Limassol Police filed charges against the animal’s guardian because she imported a prohibited cat without a license, did not inform authorities after transferring Berton to Cyprus and did not take the necessary safety precautions. As a result, the animal escaped and injured a child.

Regarding the investigation into the animal’s death, Phileleftheros contacted the Police learning that it is at the final stage and a report will be submitted to the Law Office of the Republic in a few days.