Investigation launched following cot death of baby boy in Pafos

NewsLocalInvestigation launched following cot death of baby boy in Pafos

Authorities have set up an investigation team following the early morning cot death of a two month baby boy in Yeroskipou.

Pafos police superintendent Nikos Tsappis said that the boy did not suffer any external injuries and an investigation is currently under way, with a coroner called to establish exact cause of death.

The boy was rushed unconscious to the Pafos General by his 23 year old parents, Bulgarian citizens living in Cyprus, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to earlier reports, the baby, found laying breathless in his cot, was believed to have died from choking or the sudden death syndrome.

By Constantinos Tsintas
