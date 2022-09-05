NewsLocalInvestigation report into Vet Services head's actions sent to Attorney General

Investigation report into Vet Services head’s actions sent to Attorney General

An investigation into the actions and omissions of the island’s head of Veterinary Services indicates that he had acted in breach of assigned duties and endangered lives of citizen.

The investigation was carried out by the Ministry of Education’s permanent secretary who was appointed by the Cabinet and the report is now in the hands of Attorney General George Savvides (photo).

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that by acting in breach of his duties Christodoulos Pipis could have committed disciplinary or even criminal offences.

The investigation focused on Pipis’ delay in taking a final decision on whether or not to impose administrative fines on a slaughterhouse over serious violations.

The delay resulted in the specific slaughterhouse not complying with provisions of the legislation and endangering public health while further constituting a violation against a competing slaughterhouse.

The report underlies that Pipis had displayed inappropriate behavior and non-discipline towards his professional obligations which resulted in public health risks as well as loss of revenue for the state.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleS&P forecasts strong GDP growth for Cyprus
Next articleCyprus’ Health Minister to attend informal meeting of EU Health Ministers in Prague

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros