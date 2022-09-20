Investigation into case of pregnant refugee who lost twins

The Health Ministry and other relevant officials are investigating a complaint according to which a pregnant refugee was refused medical care at the Makarion Hospital and she finally lost the twin babies she was carrying.

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantela requested an immediate investigation of the incident while last Friday he met with the woman to be briefed about the case.

Christina Giannaki, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, has already sent a letter to the secretary general of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) requesting an immediate investigation and whether the wrong handling led to the tragic event.

The incident occurred last August and the woman was refused medical care because she did not have the 30 euros needed.

However, an asylum seeker in Cyprus must be treated by OKYPY and the expenses are undertaken by the state. The woman was a recognized asylum seeker but was not registered to GESY when she went to the hospital. Of course, the fact that she was pregnant was giving her the right to secure a written assurance by the Health Insurance Organization and OKYPY would have treated her without any charge.