Investigation findings into 2005 death of soldier point finger at three police officers, one coroner

Three police officers and a state coroner could face criminal prosecution following the findings of the third investigation on the circumstances leading to the death of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou in 2005.

At the same time, three people are suspected to have also been involved in the apparent strangling case which was closed hastily at the time with police describing it as suicide.

But no incriminating evidence against the three has been found since the passing of time has hampered investigation efforts, Philenews also reported on Friday.

The findings of the investigation was handed to the Republic’s Attorney General on Thursday.

The three former officers who could be charged were serving at key positions at the time in Limassol district’s police department.

The two criminal investigators point out that criminal offenses may arise for the three officers, not for causing the death of the 26-year-old soldier but for neglect of legal duty.

As for the coroner, the investigators recommend that he be charged with five counts of serious offenses in connection with the performance of his duties.

The Attorney General has the final say in this much-publicized case.

It took 17 years and the exhumation of his remains to confirm what his mother had been screaming since the first day of his death on September 29, 2005. She was certain someone had murdered her son.

A bone of a few centimeters, the hyoid, had pointed the finger the first time to criminal act behind the death.