Intoxicated tourist causes problems to hotel, attacks policemen

The Paphos Police have arrested a 51-year-old tourist for attack against policemen, insults, resistance during arrest, intoxication and disturbance.

According to the Police spokesman, on Monday afternoon, the Police was called to a hotel in Kato Paphos due to the fact that a tourist had gotten drunk and was causing problems. Upon their arrival, the policemen saw the man who started insulting them in English. When he was told he would be arrested he resisted so the necessary force was used in order to arrest him.

Investigations continue at Paphos Police Station.

