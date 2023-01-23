International cruise company to open new office in Limassol

InsiderBusinessInternational cruise company to open new office in Limassol

Adventure of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, arrives at dawn as the first cruise ship carrying tourists to Cozumel since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, in Cozumel, Mexico June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Chiomante NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Royal Caribbean Group, one of the world’s largest cruise companies, announced today its plans to open an office in Cyprus.

The office will be based in Limassol and will support ship operations as the company looks to develop its Eastern Mediterranean business.

“We have fostered an incredibly close relationship with the Cypriot authorities during the last few years and we are excited to continue our growth by opening an office in Limassol,” said Ruth Marshall, Vice President, International General Counsel & Managing Director, Royal Caribbean Group. “Cyprus continues to rank as one of the top shipping registries globally and has a well-established shipping and ship management centre. The Government of Cyprus has provided invaluable assistance to us, and we are excited to grow our Mediterranean business from Cyprus.”

“We warmly welcome Royal Caribbean Group to the big Cyprus shipping family,” said the Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus, Vassilios Demetriades, as he welcomed the announcement. “The benefits to tourism and our wider economy are clear and we look forward to introducing Royal Caribbean Group passengers to the warmth and hospitality that Cyprus has to offer. We are grateful for the trust Royal Caribbean Group has shown to the Cyprus flag as well as to the quality shipping services, efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness provided by the Cyprus Government. We will continue to contribute to positive change for global shipping and to support the company and its seafarers in this new chapter of its operations – as we do for all shipping companies that place their trust in Cyprus.”

The opening of an office in Cyprus follows the company’s first commercial sailing from the Port of Limassol in July 2021. This was made possible by a unique and special relationship that was fostered between Royal Caribbean Group, the Cypriot Government and authorities over the past several years, to build a credible long-term cruise business for Cyprus.

As part of Royal Caribbean Group’s presence in the country, the company will flag Spectrum of the Seas under the Cyprus flag.

A popular destination, Cyprus welcomed more than four million tourists in 2019. With two airports, one in Larnaca and one in Paphos, the island is well-positioned to welcome guests from across Europe and beyond.

The Royal Caribbean Group office is scheduled to open in the first half of 2023.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
