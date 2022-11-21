Interior Ministry’s 2023-2025 development projects total €632m  

The Interior Ministry’s planned development projects for the period of 2023-2025 total €632 million and they aim to boost the quality of life of residents.

The development projects are included in the 2023-2025 Medium-term Fiscal Framework.

This was presented by Minister Nicos Nouris on Monday before the House Finance Committee which is debating the 2023 budget.

The development and infrastructure projects aim to contribute to the economic growth and social development in general, he said.

As well as to ensure sustainable development, maintain social cohesion, prosperity and welfare of the citizens in a constantly changing environment, he added.

Some of the included projects are: