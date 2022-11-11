Interior Ministry scraps fee for installation of photovoltaics

InsiderEconomyInterior Ministry scraps fee for installation of photovoltaics

Citizens who intend to install photovoltaic systems for self-consumption will no longer have to pay a fee to local authorities, according to an Interior Ministry decree issued on November 11.

The Ministry said that the decision was taken to support citizens during the energy and inflation crisis, as well as promote the use of renewable energy sources.

The measure covers the installation of photovoltaic systems up to 20 kW which will be used for self-consumption.

The Interior Ministry added that it will release a circular to inform citizens and local authorities.

