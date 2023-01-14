Interior minister in Ayia Napa after major weather damage-12 drivers rescued, roads closed, hotels and shops flooded

Interior minister Nikos Nouris has rushed to the Famagusta district to inspect damage and look into emergency relief measures for locals after a severe storm that mainly hit Paralimni, Protaras and Ayia Napa left serious damage in its wake, with main roads, homes, hotels and businesses flooded.

The fire service has been receiving distress calls since the early hours, with showers set to continue in the area and across most of Cyprus during the day and tomorrow.

Famagusta police spokesperson Steve Theodoulou that the Kappari-Protaras, the Ayia Napa-Ayia Thekla, Protaras and Cape Greco roads are waterlogged and the Paralimni Municipality, in coordination with police have closed off main arteries from the Zorbas bakery roundabout through to Prophet Elias lights and the Ayios Panteleimonas roundabout to the Kammitsi lights.

A number of hotels and homes have flooded in Ayia Napa, with many shops and residences affected in Paralimni and Protaras.

The fire service recalled 20 people after receiving more than 50 calls and at least seven crews working to pump water from roads, basements and businesses, while two crews from Nicosia are assisting. Three civil defence crews are also on the roads and dozens of volunteers are contributing.

22 cars were towed from flooded streets and 12 citizens rescued.

The biggest flooding problem in Ayia Napa is in the Kryo Nero Avenue near the Thalassa Museum, as main arteries remain closed, including Protaras Avenue to Cape Greco from Kappari through to Pernera.

The following roads are considered dangerous: Kappari Avenue, 1st April Avenue, Griva Dhigeni Avenue, Ayia Napa-Ayia Thekla road, Protaras-Cape Greco-Ayia Napa road.

Police are advising caution, as waterlogged streets pose risks, calling on the public to stay home unless absolutely necessary.