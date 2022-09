Following a report in Phileleftheros, about an old man from Kyvides who has remained homeless after his house was burned down due to arson on 11 August, Interior Minister Nikos Nouris made arrangements so that the man will be given a two-bedroom apartment in a refugee estate in Kato Polemidia.

The old man accepted the offer thanking the Interior Ministry while officers of the Ministry will visit him to provide further help.