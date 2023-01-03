Interest in COVID-19 vaccinations dropped during holiday season

The number of COVID-19 vaccinations halved during the festive season, Deputy Director of Nursing Services Evagoras Tabouris said on Tuesday.

Tabouris attributed the decrease to people not wanting to develop possible mild side effects during the festive season, however, he added that he expects an uptick in vaccination in the coming days.

According to the Deputy Director of the Nursing Services, the number of people vaccinated before December 21 was between 600-700 per day, however during the holiday season it dropped to 350 per day.

The percentage of the population that has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is 73.7%, Health Ministry data show, while for those aged over 18 the percentage is 86.1%.

Among those aged over 60 years old, the percentage stands at 86.7%.

Furthermore, only 7.1% of the population have received a fourth dose of the vaccine, with the highest coverage being in the over 60 years old group, where the percentage stands at 27.5%.

Also, 5.5% of those aged 60 and over have received a fifth dose.

Vaccination centres are open Monday to Friday between 08:30 am to 02:30 pm.