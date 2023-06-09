Intercommunal ‘United by Pride’ event to feature parallel marches across Cyprus divide

‘United By Pride,’ the first intercommunal Pride event in Cyprus is returning on June 17, featuring two parallel marches across the buffer zone.

The marches will start at 6 pm at Eleftheria Square and Kuğulu Park and will meet at the UN Buffer Zone at 7 pm, “providing a symbolic gathering space resonating our message of inclusivity, justice, peace and unity,” the organisers said.

As the evening progresses, the festivities will continue with DJ sets and drag performances until 11 pm.

“We invite you to join us in this momentous celebration of diversity and equality. Your presence and support would contribute significantly to the success of this event, sending a powerful message of solidarity beyond borders to LGBTQI+ individuals in Cyprus and around the world,” the organisers noted.

This year the event is co-organised by Queer Collective Cy, Queer Cyprus Association, LGBTQIA+& Allies Students Club of the University of Cyprus, LGBT Pilipinas, African LGBTIQ+ Community Cyprus, LGBTQ+ Cypriot Diaspora, European University Cyprus LGBTQI+ Society.

‘United by Pride’ is entirely self-funded and self-organised, additionally, all participating acts, performers DJ’s and collaborators are all part of the LGBTQIA+ community.