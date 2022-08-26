Interception of social media passwords continue

The Cybercrime Police are warning the public that interceptions of social media passwords, and particularly of Instagram passwords continue.

Specifically, users receive a message from someone they know on Instagram or Messenger informing them that they will receive a code on his behalf and they should reveal it to him. In essence this code has to do with the receiver and not with the sender of the message, who is already using a hacked account of another person. In this way he gains the recipient’s trust and hacks his account as well.

The hacked accounts are used to urge online friends to invest in various cryptocurrencies.