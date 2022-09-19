Intensive checks in the market for halloumi PDO compliance

NewsLocalIntensive checks in the market for halloumi PDO compliance

Halloumi
As of today, officers of the Agriculture Ministry began intensive checks in supermarkets to see whether they comply with the specifications of halloumi as a product of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), after the grace period to get rid of the old stock ended.

As Androulla Georgiou, Director of the Department of Agriculture said, checks began in supermarkets, where the sample is more representative and will continue in the smaller shops. So far, she said there have been no recorded discrepancies.

Asked about rising halloumi prices, Georgiou said that the increase is caused by the war in Ukraine.

A representative of the supermarket owners said the price of halloumi has increased from one to two euros and expressed hope that another cheese, similar to halloumi but with a different name, will soon be produced that will be competitive to halloumi and will provide a cheaper choice to consumers.

