Intellectually disabled man lives in almost burnt out room for two days now

A 31-year-old intellectually disabled man in a Nicosia suburb lives for the past couple of days in his room which was accidentally almost burnt out yet the Welfare Department totally ignores cries for help.

“The Welfare Department is not even returning my calls, even though my brother is mentally handicapped and they are supposedly monitoring him and the environment he lives in,” Philenews reports re-printing a social media post by a desperate woman.

Early Wednesday morning, she had witnessed her brother’s room in their family home which is next to a small one where she lives with her child reduced to ashes after a fire accidentally broke out.

She told Philenews that the fire started from her brother’s blanket which was thrown out on time. However, the flames were extended to the mattress and the room shortly went up in flames. Fire Brigade officers who rushed to the scene extinguished the fire promptly.

Despite the fact, she added, that fortunately no one in the house was injured including her brother and her elderly parents who have several health problems, substantial damage to the house was done.

Yet, the Welfare Department does not even answer her calls and no one bothered to come and examine the situation on the spot or express interest in how the family is staying in the house. Something that she has described as unacceptable.