Inspection on the spot at Kiti Bishopric during former Bishop’s trial

Wednesday’s long trial of former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos, who is accused of indecent assault of a teenage girl in 1981, ended with an inspection on the spot at the Kiti Bishopric.

Through a long written statement read during the previous trial from the witness stand, the 84-year-old former bishop said that both the plaintiff and the witnesses, who testified in her favor, were lying and spoke about “a figment of a morbid imagination and perjury.”

He also claimed that due to the time that had gone by his right to a fair trial had been affected since important witnesses that could have testified in his favor had died.

A large part of the former Bishop’s testimony focused on the decoration of his office.

The plaintiff had testified that he had assaulted her on a burgundy couch and that his office would automatically lock when pressing a button.

The elderly cleric presented a series of photos showing that at the time, the couch in his office was beige. Witnesses also testified that there was no automatic locking system.

