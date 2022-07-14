A group of young people has created an innovative application for pet-lovers where they can find information about services, shops and areas that are pet friendly, even warnings about poisonous areas.

The application is available on Google Play & App Store according to one of its creators, Marios Lemoniatis.

Lemoniatis explained that the target is for users to post information about strays or interest to adopt a pet, to promote services or products or even to get in touch with other pet owners. The application even sends warnings in case an animal is lost or found and immediately all users in the same area receive the same message.