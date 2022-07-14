NewsLocalInnovative application for pet-lovers

Innovative application for pet-lovers

Petipins
Petipins

A group of young people has created an innovative application for pet-lovers where they can find information about services, shops and areas that are pet friendly, even warnings about poisonous areas.

The application is available on Google Play & App Store according to one of its creators, Marios Lemoniatis.

Lemoniatis explained that the target is for users to post information about strays or interest to adopt a pet, to promote services or products or even to get in touch with other pet owners. The application even sends warnings in case an animal is lost or found and immediately all users in the same area receive the same message.

By gavriella
Previous articleTurkey, Russia, Ukraine, U.N. set to meet on grain exports
Next articleLargest supermoon of the year casts crimson glow over Greek coast

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros