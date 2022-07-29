Initiative against Asphalt factory establishment continues protests

The Initiative group “Communities in Action” and the Community Councils of the affected areas expressed their readiness and decisiveness to fight in every way to prevent the establishment of Prometheas Asphalt factory in their area.

According to an announcement yesterday, the company attempted to begin work in the area where they expect to establish their factory but they were immediately spotted by members of the Group. So, according to the announcement, it is now up to the company whether it will choose to clash with the residents of the area, since the latter stated they will not allow any work for the factory’s installation.

They also reminded that their area is the most burdened in Cyprus with fatal consequences on the health and quality of life of the residents.

Due to recent developments, an extraordinary open meeting will take place tonight at 20.00 at “Kostis Damianou” amphitheater in Mitsero.