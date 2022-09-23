Informal working group on halloumi to meet for the first time

The European Commission is holding the first meeting of the informal working group (WG) on halloumi in Nicosia.

The meeting will take place at the Home for Cooperation on September 23, the European Commission said in a press release.

The members, representing both the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities will meet for the first time to exchange experiences and good practices on the implementation of the Halloumi/Hellim Protected Designation of Origin (PDO).

The European Commission will be chairing and convening the informal working group meetings.

“This will be an important contribution towards bringing Cyprus a step closer to solving issues that are common for both communities” said Judit Rózsa, the Director of Resources, Coordination and Aid Programme in the Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support of the European Commission who will be in the island to attend the first meeting of the working group.

The working group was set up in July 2022 with the aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue regarding the implementation of the Halloumi/Hellim PDO.

The two communities are fairly represented in the WG, including through producer and farmers’ organisations.

The records of meetings will be made public on the DG REFORM website.