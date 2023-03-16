NewsLocalInfluenza death toll in Cyprus this winter reaches 14

Influenza death toll in Cyprus this winter reaches 14

Hospitalbeds
Hospitalbeds

Fourteen people died from influenza in Cyprus this winter, according to data that Cyprus News Agency (CNA) obtained from the Ministry of Health.

Among the dead is an eight-year-old girl, who passed away at the Limassol General Hospital, the data show.

In addition, in January, a 24-year-old died from Influenza A and a 37-year-old from Influenza B, Valentinos Silvestros, Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health told CNA.

In total, 440 people were hospitalised with influenza this winter, of which 274 were children under 15 years of age.

The official data concern the period between December 26, 2022, to March 6, 2023.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
