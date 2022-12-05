Inflation stabilizing in Cyprus, but basic foodstuff’s prices still on the rise

Inflation in Cyprus appears to be stabilizing but price increases are far from it with just about 10 basic food products registering a decrease, Philenews reported on Monday.

Inflation in Cyprus rose to 8.7 per cent in November 2022, compared to 114.01 points in October, up by 0.47 per cent, according to latest data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

In September, inflation stood at 8.7% compared to 8.9% in August, according to Cystat.

However, data by the island’s Consumers Association shows that prices at the end of November recorded significant increases compared to January.

For example, sugar recorded an increase of 68.03%, edible oils 53.43%, olive oil 14.29%, potatoes 53.04%, vegetables 25 .89%, beef and veal 24.24%, and pork 18.62%.

In addition, fresh vegetables other than potatoes and other bulbs recorded an increase of 24.06%, dried, smoked or lean fish and seafood 23%, butter 21.39%, coffee 19, 89%, bread 13.70%, preserved milk 19.86%, flour and other products 19.42%.

Moreover, rice recorded an increase of 14.86%, poultry 19.35%, pasta 19.06%, coffee, tea and cocoa 17, 34%, cheese 17.19%, eggs 17.13%, soft drinks 12.31%, mineral waters, soft drinks and juices 12.42%, wine 5.29%, chocolates 7.45%, yogurt 9.39% and baby food 9.54%.