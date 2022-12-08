InsiderEconomyInflation running rampant in occupied north

Inflation running rampant in occupied north

Annual inflation in the occupied north rose to 114%, Kibris newspaper reported.

According to data, the cost of living for November 2022 rose by 2.48%, while inflation for the first 11 months increased to 86.14%.

Annual inflation stands at 114.35%. At the same time last year, annual inflation was 27.39%.

The average prices of 516 items in the index increased, while the average prices of 63 items decreased, Kibris wrote.

In particular, the first three goods with the highest price increase were: the state lottery of the Republic of Turkey with a 233.33% increase, lettuce with a 104.99% increase and the state lottery of the “TRNC” with 87.50%.

The first three goods with the highest price decrease were: coriander with 17.30%, chairs (with fabric upholstery) with 17.03% and broccoli with 16.90%.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
