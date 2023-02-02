Inflation expected to drop in January – Eurostat

Annual inflation in the euro area is expected to drop to 8.5% in January 2023, down from 9.2% in December according to a Eurostat flash estimate.

In Cyprus, annual inflation in Cyprus is expected to fall to 6.8%, compared to 7.6% in December 2022.

According to Eurostat, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in January (17.2%, compared with 25.5% in December), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (14.1%, compared with 13.8% in December), non-energy industrial goods (6.9%, compared with 6.4% in December) and services (4.2%, compared with 4.4% in December).