Infectious yellow fever mosquitoes found in Limassol

The municipality of Limassol on Monday announced measures against infectious yellow fever mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus) recently detected in the city.

The Asian tiger mosquitoes were found in Ayios Ioannis, Mesa Geitonia and in the Apostolos Andreas area of Limassol.

Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides said that the public will be informed via letters and SMS about the mosquitoes and the action plan devised to address the issue.

The action plan was created with the cooperation of the Health Service of the Republic, the municipalities of Limassol and Mesa Geitonia, as well as of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak).

Nicolaides added that authorities will install traps in and then spray the areas where the presence of the mosquitoes will be reported.

The mayor urged the public to reduce points of exposed water at homes and workplaces, which may serve as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes such as clay pots, water collection containers, open tanks, fountains, cans and other tins filled with stale water, flower pots, broken bottles and car tires.

These mosquitoes, Nicolaides explained, cannot travel large distances, however, it is possible that they can be transported in cars and are able to adapt easily in urban areas. They usually bite during daytime and on the lowers part of the human body.

Read more: