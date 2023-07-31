Infant who fell off parents’ hands stable, doctors say

The injury occurred when the newborn’s parents attempted to pass the baby to each other to hold. That’s when, reportedly, the baby slipped from their grasp and fell to the floor.

The accident took place at the couple’s residence in Geroskipou, Paphos. The events were corroborated by the infant’s grandmother, who was present at the time of the incident. According to her account, the baby was being handed over when the parents lost their grip on the child.

Immediately after the accident, the parents rushed the baby to Paphos General Hospital, and subsequently, due to medical advice, the infant was transferred to Makarios Hospital for specialised care.