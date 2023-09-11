Infamous Ayios Nikolaos complex in Chlorakas where migrants were housed officially sealed off

The troubled Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex in Chlorakas where migrants were housed but are now relocated has been officially sealed off, Philenews reported on Monday.

The relocation process of hundreds of migrants was completed at the end of last week, as the Nikos Christodoulides administration implements its migrant policy.

The entrance Ayios Nikolaos apartment complex had been blocked with substantial police presence in order to prevent the resettlement of migrants who are now obliged to find other residences.

And Paphos authorities are now focusing on the wider area of the western part of the coastal city where it is assumed that many of the illegal residents of Chloraka have fled.

The goal is to prevent yet another ghettoization, just like that in Chlorakas village, on time.

It was found that the number of foreigners using the apartments had recently increased significantly to around 500 – 250 of African origin and 250 Syrians – with additional protection status.

The infamous apartment complex has been beset with problems ranging from internal scuffles to incidents necessitating police involvement and to electricity theft.

At the same time, residents of the community had repeatedly expressed their frustration with the situation.