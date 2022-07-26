Increased travel allowances in public sector due to soaring fuel prices

Civil servants who use their private car or motorbike to carry out professional duties have seen an increase in travel allowances due to prevailing soaring fuel prices.

The increased allowances came in effect from the beginning of this month, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Finance circular said this demand by the Public Servants Union (PASYDY) was tabled a month ago.

Specifically, the allowance for the use of gasoline-powered vehicles amounts to 11.17%, for diesel-powered “saloon”-type vehicles to 14.96% and for diesel-powered vehicles of the van or double-cab type to 14.14%.

At the same time, the monthly flat-rate allowance paid to postal workers has increased from €194 to €210 monthly.

The same will apply to hourly government staff. Specifically, the flat-rate travel allowance paid to hourly government personnel, for which the use of a motorcycle was used as a basis for its calculation, increases by 8.17%.

The same increase will apply to the travel allowance received by porters and ushers.