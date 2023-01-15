Increased traffic in Troodos

Several citizens rushed to enjoy the snowy scene in Troodos today, after the heavy snowfall that occurred yesterday, Saturday.

As Troodos stationmaster, Andreas Pringipas, reported to philenews, since morning there has been increased traffic as the roads are open for all vehicles.

According to Pringipas, so far no particular problems have been recorded, while he said the intervention of the police was needed to provide assistance on five different occasions, with the response of its members being immediate. “We received five calls for assistance to vehicles that were stranded on the snowy roads.”

The Troodos stationmaster characterized the increased traffic expected and for this very reason, he noted, additional officers had come to the station so that members of the police would regulate traffic in order to avoid accidents.

The temperature right now in Troodos square is 4 Celsius.