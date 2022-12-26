NewsLocalIncreased traffic expected due to citizens’ return to the cities

Increased traffic expected due to citizens’ return to the cities

Traffic on the roads is expected to be increased today due to the expected return of citizens to the cities.

The risk of traffic accidents is also increased. However, the various dangers that may arise on the road can be prevented by following some basic rules of the road code, such as observing the speed limit, using seat belts and child seats, and the use of protective helmets by motorcyclists, a Police announcement noted.

Using a mobile phone while driving, as well as drinking alcohol, are factors that increase the chances of causing a road traffic collision and can and should also be easily avoided.

Every year, the Cyprus Police is on the alert during the festive period to ensure the safety of the public.

The Police are once again appealing to drivers to be very careful when driving and to comply with traffic signals and the instructions of the police officers on duty and strongly recommend that drivers respect and protect the occupants of their vehicles and all those using the road network by driving their vehicle responsibly and sensibly.

