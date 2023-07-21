Increased Police presence in popular Ayia Napa, Protaras resorts

Police presence in the popular resorts of Ayia Napa and Protaras has increased these past few days following an alarming rise of cases of attacks, intoxication and reckless use of quad bikes.

The issue came under discussion earlier in the week at the Ministry of Justice following complaints from Ayia Napa stakeholders.

First was the assault case against a young Turkish Cypriot woman in the streets of Ayia Napa followed by the attempted murder of a businessman at his home and the kidnapping in broad daylight of a person sunbathing at a Protaras beach by two masked men.

The epidemy of lawlessness was a video making the rounds of social media showing rampant-running quad-bikes on busy streets of Ayia Napa, endangering the lives of both tourists and locals. Some injuries had been reported.

At the same time, policing in the area was reinforced by motorcyclists from the special “Z” team since last Tuesday. They have joined patrol forces from both Larnaca and Famagusta districts.